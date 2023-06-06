Magellan Asset Management Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,735,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494,246 shares during the quarter. Evergy accounts for approximately 2.0% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Evergy were worth $235,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Evergy by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 83.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on EVRG. TheStreet cut Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Evergy Trading Up 0.8 %

In other Evergy news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $76,585.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $76,585.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $157,233.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 480 shares in the company, valued at $29,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,351 shares of company stock valued at $1,579,544. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EVRG stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.69. 398,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,728. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.50.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.13%.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Articles

