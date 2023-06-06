Magellan Asset Management Ltd Buys 2,730 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Booking worth $62,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 2.8% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton grew its stake in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $31.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,702.44. 146,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,245. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,633.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,399.50. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,786.85. The firm has a market cap of $99.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $1,330,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,154 shares in the company, valued at $39,070,710.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $1,330,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,154 shares in the company, valued at $39,070,710.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $87,071.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,534.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,697 shares of company stock valued at $9,543,636 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,911.00 to $2,960.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,765.52.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

