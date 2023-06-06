Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $10.34 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $675,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 33,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.4 %

PG traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.95. 1,779,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,460,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.38. The company has a market cap of $339.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $2,133,444.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,536.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $2,133,444.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,536.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

