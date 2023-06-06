Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $29.06 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,266 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $29,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,836 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,409 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,028,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,914. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.30 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.85 and its 200-day moving average is $91.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.46.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 85.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price target on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.