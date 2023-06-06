Magellan Asset Management Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:CL traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,844,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,883,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $83.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.29.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $5,187,176.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,367.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $5,187,176.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,367.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

