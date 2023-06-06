Magellan Asset Management Ltd Sells 180 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 0.09% of Middlesex Water worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSEX. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,842,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Middlesex Water by 350.1% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 17,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 13,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Middlesex Water by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 46,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSEX has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Middlesex Water from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Middlesex Water in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Middlesex Water from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday.

Middlesex Water Stock Performance

Middlesex Water Dividend Announcement

MSEX traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.75. The stock had a trading volume of 32,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,454. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 0.75. Middlesex Water has a one year low of $66.51 and a one year high of $96.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.58%.

Insider Activity at Middlesex Water

In other news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $45,964.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Middlesex Water Profile

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

