Magellan Asset Management Ltd Sells 2,644 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of SBA Communications worth $22,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in SBA Communications by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in SBA Communications by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 65,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,483,000 after purchasing an additional 33,202 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 20,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBAC stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $222.77. 137,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,224. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.58 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.48. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $218.61 and a fifty-two week high of $356.59.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $675.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.47 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 99.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.93.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

