Magellan Asset Management Ltd Sells 328,661 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,835,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 328,661 shares during the period. CSX comprises 1.5% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.28% of CSX worth $180,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Longbow Finance SA bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,413,000. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in CSX by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 79,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,883,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,355,000 after acquiring an additional 379,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $31.94. 4,316,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,186,846. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $34.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 21.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Bank of America increased their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. TD Cowen increased their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CSX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.92.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.