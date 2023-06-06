Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

MMP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a tender rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.68.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of MMP opened at $61.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.94. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $44.79 and a 1 year high of $64.42.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $869.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.28 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 57.78%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.0475 per share. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.04%.

Institutional Trading of Magellan Midstream Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 21,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.9% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.0% in the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 24,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.3% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

