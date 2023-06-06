MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Shares Up 9%

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) rose 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.07 and last traded at $33.05. Approximately 218,668 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 472,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HZO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on MarineMax from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on MarineMax in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on MarineMax from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on MarineMax from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax Trading Up 8.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $719.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.18 and its 200 day moving average is $30.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.52). MarineMax had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $570.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HZO. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in MarineMax by 3,333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in MarineMax by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarineMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.