Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Receives GBX 177.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 178.29 ($2.22).

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKS. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.42) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 210 ($2.61) to GBX 235 ($2.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 115 ($1.43) to GBX 130 ($1.62) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance

LON MKS opened at GBX 186.05 ($2.31) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 167.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 150.50. The firm has a market cap of £3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 988.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.62. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of GBX 91.56 ($1.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 189.10 ($2.35). The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

