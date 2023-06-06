McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,171 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,307 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McDonald’s Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.83.

Shares of MCD traded down $5.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $282.56. 898,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,626,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.58 and a twelve month high of $298.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.84.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.