Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Position Trimmed by Edgar Lomax Co. VA

Edgar Lomax Co. VA cut its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,070 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in Medtronic by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 37,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.53.
Medtronic Stock Down 0.4 %
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Medtronic Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.45%.
About Medtronic
Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.
