Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Position Trimmed by Edgar Lomax Co. VA

Edgar Lomax Co. VA cut its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,070 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in Medtronic by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 37,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.53.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.4 %

MDT stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,819,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,188,465. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.23 and a 200 day moving average of $82.14. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $96.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.45%.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.