Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 2 ($0.02) target price on shares of Mexco Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

MXC opened at $11.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.18 million, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.13. Mexco Energy has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $24.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average is $6.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Mexco Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,094 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 270.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 44,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 15.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.

