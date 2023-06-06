Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Receives $90.11 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.11.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 2.5 %

MCHP opened at $75.27 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $87.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,266,959,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.2% in the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

