Mina Trading 9% Lower Over Last Week (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 6th. In the last week, Mina has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One Mina coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001890 BTC on popular exchanges. Mina has a market capitalization of $469.74 million and $10.67 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Mina

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,039,962,413 coins and its circulating supply is 912,967,537 coins. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,039,641,292.8400393 with 912,470,275.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.50541525 USD and is down -5.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $12,836,498.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.