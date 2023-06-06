Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) were down 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $284.22 and last traded at $284.22. Approximately 185,846 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 508,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $293.14.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MOH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.75.
Molina Healthcare Stock Down 2.1 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68.
Institutional Trading of Molina Healthcare
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOH. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,950.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.
About Molina Healthcare
Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.
See Also
