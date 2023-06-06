Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) were down 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $284.22 and last traded at $284.22. Approximately 185,846 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 508,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $293.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MOH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.75.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOH. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,950.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

