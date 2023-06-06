MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.43-$0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $388.00 million-$392.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $361.59 million. MongoDB also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $1.42-$1.56 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDB shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $257.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on MongoDB from $230.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $328.35.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Stock Up 3.3 %

MDB stock opened at $388.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of -83.21 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.79. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $135.15 and a fifty-two week high of $397.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total transaction of $268,287.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,750.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total value of $856,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,219,954 shares in the company, valued at $348,101,674.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total value of $268,287.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,437 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,013 shares of company stock worth $25,498,987. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 287.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam lifted its stake in MongoDB by 29.8% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.