MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Raised to $220.00 at Mizuho

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on MongoDB from $270.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded MongoDB from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on MongoDB from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on MongoDB from $245.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on MongoDB from $270.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $328.35.

Shares of MDB opened at $388.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.79. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $135.15 and a twelve month high of $397.98. The stock has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of -83.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Mark Porter sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.17, for a total transaction of $429,723.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 43,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,727,345.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, CTO Mark Porter sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.17, for a total value of $429,723.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 43,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,727,345.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.32, for a total value of $5,746,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,367,196.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,013 shares of company stock worth $25,498,987. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 2.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 29.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in MongoDB by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

