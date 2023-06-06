Montchanin Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Montchanin Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 137,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the period. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QYLD. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 33,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 14,218 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 285,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after buying an additional 70,204 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $994,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,354,000.

QYLD stock remained flat at $17.76 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,343,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,754,409. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.06. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $18.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1682 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.36%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

