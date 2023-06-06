Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

Myers Industries has a payout ratio of 28.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Myers Industries to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.7%.

MYE stock opened at $19.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.52. Myers Industries has a 52 week low of $16.08 and a 52 week high of $26.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.74 and its 200 day moving average is $21.78. The firm has a market cap of $719.37 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.43.

Several research firms recently commented on MYE. TD Cowen lowered shares of Myers Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.50 to $23.75 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Myers Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Myers Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 32.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 7.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

