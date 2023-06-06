Nano (XNO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $20.22 Million

Nano (XNO) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 7% higher against the dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00002949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $102.01 million and $20.22 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25,957.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.21 or 0.00339829 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013545 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.28 or 0.00551995 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00066329 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.56 or 0.00422062 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003848 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nano

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.