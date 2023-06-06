NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NSTG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.83.

NanoString Technologies Price Performance

NSTG stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. NanoString Technologies has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $18.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.67, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $269.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 252.96% and a negative net margin of 122.19%. The business had revenue of $35.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO K Thomas Bailey bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,234.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NanoString Technologies news, Director Charles P. Waite, Jr. purchased 12,000 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $100,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey purchased 15,000 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $86,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,234.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 92,400 shares of company stock worth $562,026 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NanoString Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $600,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 160,878 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $459,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,169,000 after purchasing an additional 146,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 39,685 shares in the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler, nCounter Analysis System product platforms, GeoMx Assays, nCounter Panels & Assays and CosMx Spatial Molecular.

Featured Articles

