National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,418,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. National Fuel Gas accounts for approximately 1.2% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $153,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

NYSE NFG traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $51.91. The stock had a trading volume of 145,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $75.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.68.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $717.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Argus lowered their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About National Fuel Gas

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.