Natixis Acquires 143,423 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 293.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,423 shares during the period. Natixis owned approximately 0.13% of Atmos Energy worth $21,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 488.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ATO traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.82. 68,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,039. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $97.71 and a 1-year high of $121.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.62.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. Atmos Energy’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 50.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $45,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Atmos Energy news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $45,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,931,692.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATO shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.71.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

