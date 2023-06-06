Natixis Acquires 21,138 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Natixis grew its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,138 shares during the period. Natixis owned approximately 0.08% of American Water Works worth $21,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth $41,938,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in American Water Works by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,253,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,045,000 after buying an additional 238,931 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in American Water Works by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,841,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,128,000 after buying an additional 190,452 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Water Works by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,151,593,000 after buying an additional 160,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on AWK shares. TheStreet cut American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Insider Activity

American Water Works Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.61. The company had a trading volume of 54,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,702. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.58. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $162.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.7075 dividend. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

