Natixis Boosts Stock Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 304.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,000 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in BILL were worth $27,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in BILL by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in BILL by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BILL by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 10,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in BILL by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in BILL by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $901,735.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,357,867.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $570,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,866 shares in the company, valued at $2,742,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $901,735.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,357,867.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,425,018. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

BILL Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:BILL traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.60. 121,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,492,434. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.42 and a 200 day moving average of $95.56. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.30 and a twelve month high of $179.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.10 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. BILL had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $272.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.67 million. On average, analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on BILL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on BILL from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BILL from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on BILL from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BILL from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BILL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

BILL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Further Reading

