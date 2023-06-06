Natixis Buys 53,220 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Natixis lifted its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 87.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,220 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $32,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Trading Down 0.6 %

PSA stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $281.33. The company had a trading volume of 88,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,173. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $270.13 and a 52-week high of $357.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.04%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.00.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

