Natixis Has $23.91 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Natixis lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 499.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 151,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,106 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $23,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 2.6 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.30.

PNC traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.47. The company had a trading volume of 234,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,618,749. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.31 and a 52 week high of $176.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.70.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

