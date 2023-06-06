Natixis Increases Stock Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,213,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425,034 shares during the period. Natixis owned 1.10% of Kohl’s worth $30,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KSS. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth approximately $201,401,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the third quarter worth approximately $36,591,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 12.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,962,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,796,000 after acquiring an additional 551,124 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth $11,208,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 244.9% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 502,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,646,000 after purchasing an additional 357,047 shares during the period. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Kohl’s from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.88.

In related news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury acquired 92,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $2,018,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,996,627.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KSS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.44. 849,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,709,625. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.32, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $17.89 and a twelve month high of $47.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.96.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -465.11%.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

