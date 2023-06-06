Natixis Investment Managers International Buys 190 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Natixis Investment Managers International raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.25.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AVY stock traded up $1.28 on Tuesday, reaching $167.30. 40,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,497. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $151.62 and a 52 week high of $204.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.40.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 7.77%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $160,880.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,266.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.