Natixis Investment Managers International Has $147,000 Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Natixis Investment Managers International reduced its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,146 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Masco were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 22,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,099,494.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $3,718,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,157,236.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Masco Trading Up 1.9 %

Several research firms recently commented on MAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.88. 79,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,552. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.76. Masco Co. has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $57.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

Featured Articles

