Natixis Investment Managers International Has $182,000 Position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,950,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Core & Main by 58.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,035 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the first quarter worth approximately $28,253,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Core & Main by 55.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,148,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,972,000 after buying an additional 770,677 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,995,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,147,000 after acquiring an additional 752,385 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 31,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $781,972.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,430.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 31,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $781,972.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,512 shares in the company, valued at $263,430.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 14,377,183 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $318,454,603.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,700,998 shares of company stock worth $326,878,271. 3.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Core & Main Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Core & Main from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Loop Capital began coverage on Core & Main in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Core & Main from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Core & Main from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Shares of CNM traded up $1.56 on Tuesday, reaching $28.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,894. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.83.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 20.64%. Core & Main’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

