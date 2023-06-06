Natixis Investment Managers International Purchases 1,905 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natixis Investment Managers International grew its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 290.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Natera were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 21.2% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 8,781,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $384,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Natera by 54.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,444 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natera by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,007,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,656,000 after acquiring an additional 867,205 shares during the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Natera by 62.9% in the third quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,018,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,445,000 after acquiring an additional 779,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 40.4% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,277,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,784,000 after acquiring an additional 655,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Natera stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,669. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $30.46 and a one year high of $59.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $241.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.43 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 62.93% and a negative return on equity of 101.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.45) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total value of $32,724.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,306.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total value of $32,724.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,306.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $266,731.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,817,006.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,681. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTRA. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.78.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

