Natixis Investment Managers International Reduces Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Natixis Investment Managers International lessened its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,465 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in NIKE were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,556 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 12,975 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,857 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,282 shares of company stock valued at $26,447,640 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,246,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,301,252. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.06. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The firm has a market cap of $162.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.