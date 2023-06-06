Natixis Investment Managers International Reduces Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Natixis Investment Managers International decreased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 423.8% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded up $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $357.89. 438,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,871,852. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $365.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.24. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $258.79 and a 52-week high of $389.06. The stock has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LULU. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.22.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

