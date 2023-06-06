Natixis Investment Managers International Sells 287 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Natixis Investment Managers International decreased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,527 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,179,584 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,395,946,000 after purchasing an additional 208,141 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,476,721 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,583,451,000 after purchasing an additional 52,315 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,952,997 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $925,219,000 after purchasing an additional 133,780 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,926,305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $732,466,000 after purchasing an additional 72,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $607,727,000 after purchasing an additional 47,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $208.94. 134,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,893. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.68. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $235.01. The company has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $320,290.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,033,767.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $320,290.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,033,767.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $560,147.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,812,681. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,963. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADSK. StockNews.com started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. William Blair started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.84.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Stories

