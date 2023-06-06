Natixis Investment Managers International Trims Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Natixis Investment Managers International lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,005 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Seeyond grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 181.0% during the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 27,689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 17,835 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,239,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $80,252,000 after acquiring an additional 138,986 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 23,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Mirova boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirova now owns 16,830 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock traded up $4.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.33. The stock had a trading volume of 21,844,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,920,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $130.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 512.74, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.34.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,152,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,100,098.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,152,697.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,765 shares of company stock worth $11,008,010 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Susquehanna increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.07.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.