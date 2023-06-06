Natixis Purchases 30,958 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Natixis raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 280.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,958 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $22,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOC. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 41.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth approximately $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:NOC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $445.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,104. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $429.10 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $454.67 and a 200-day moving average of $476.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.87 per share. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.20%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Further Reading

