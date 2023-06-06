Natixis Sells 221,917 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Natixis reduced its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 221,917 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned about 0.06% of Amphenol worth $26,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 497.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Up 0.6 %

Amphenol stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.18. 240,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,706,823. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.70 and a 200 day moving average of $78.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $82.86.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. Amphenol’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.75.

Amphenol Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.