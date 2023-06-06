Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Price Target Cut to C$29.00

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NBLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Price Performance

NBLY stock opened at C$19.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.74. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a 1-year low of C$18.70 and a 1-year high of C$25.76. The stock has a market cap of C$846.01 million and a P/E ratio of 82.70.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Dividend Announcement

Neighbourly Pharmacy Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Neighbourly Pharmacy’s payout ratio is presently 78.26%.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies in 275 locations under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

