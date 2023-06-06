Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Price Target Cut to C$29.00

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
NBLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.
Neighbourly Pharmacy Price Performance
NBLY stock opened at C$19.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.74. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a 1-year low of C$18.70 and a 1-year high of C$25.76. The stock has a market cap of C$846.01 million and a P/E ratio of 82.70.
Neighbourly Pharmacy Dividend Announcement
Neighbourly Pharmacy Company Profile
Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies in 275 locations under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.
Featured Articles
- Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
Receive News & Ratings for Neighbourly Pharmacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neighbourly Pharmacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.