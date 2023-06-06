NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Receives $21.94 Average Target Price from Analysts

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.94.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on NETSTREIT from $22.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Scotiabank lowered shares of NETSTREIT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NETSTREIT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTST. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,326,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,680,000 after acquiring an additional 195,052 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 799,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,659,000 after buying an additional 410,508 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 19.4% during the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,266,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,368,000 after buying an additional 367,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,514,000.

NETSTREIT Stock Up 1.5 %

NETSTREIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of NETSTREIT stock opened at $18.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.50, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.82. NETSTREIT has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $21.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 533.33%.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

