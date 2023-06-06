Newlight Partners LP Cuts Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Newlight Partners LP decreased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,461,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,839 shares during the period. Blue Owl Capital accounts for about 14.9% of Newlight Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Newlight Partners LP owned 0.97% of Blue Owl Capital worth $142,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OWL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 168.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 255,594 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after purchasing an additional 59,124 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,838,000. Institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OWL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $16.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.53.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 5.7 %

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE OWL traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.01. 2,223,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,556,849. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $14.04. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 521.01, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,801.40%.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

