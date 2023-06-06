NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,422 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $31,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 25,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $74.02. 1,105,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,093,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.30 and its 200-day moving average is $78.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.64 and a 1-year high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.65%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

