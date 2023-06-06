NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Receives $252.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $251.33.

NICE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on NICE in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on NICE from $277.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush lowered their price target on NICE from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NICE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Get NICE alerts:

Institutional Trading of NICE

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in NICE in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NICE in the first quarter valued at $32,000. SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NICE in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NICE in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NICE in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Trading Up 4.3 %

NICE Company Profile

Shares of NICE stock opened at $215.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.87. NICE has a fifty-two week low of $164.65 and a fifty-two week high of $235.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.44 and a 200 day moving average of $204.52.

(Get Rating)

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.