Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys Shares of 793,010 Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 793,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,238,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 21.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter worth $906,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 29.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 11.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after buying an additional 51,318 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Pinterest by 261.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 198,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE PINS traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,605,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,103,838. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $29.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.19. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $118,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 181,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,914.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $118,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,914.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $1,714,407.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 512,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,523,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 155,648 shares of company stock worth $4,201,799. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PINS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Pinterest from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

