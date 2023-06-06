Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 53,899 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 794,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,899 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $35,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NET. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,335,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,191 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,299,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,081 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,350,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,181,000 after acquiring an additional 755,225 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at about $30,111,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 62.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,339,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,338,000 after acquiring an additional 513,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on NET. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

Cloudflare Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE NET traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,755,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,621,479. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.49 and a beta of 0.99. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.37 and a 52-week high of $80.99.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $290.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.96 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. Analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Katrin Suder sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $3,124,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 468,222 shares of company stock worth $28,194,159. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.