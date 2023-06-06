Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,797,836 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 13,015 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 2.90% of 3D Systems worth $28,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DDD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 1,431.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,622,431 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after buying an additional 1,516,474 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 4,942.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,152,250 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $19,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,400 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,604,186 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $26,758,000 after purchasing an additional 884,823 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its position in 3D Systems by 272.9% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 537,316 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 393,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $4,990,000. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DDD shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

3D Systems Stock Performance

In other news, Director Malissia Clinton sold 8,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $74,517.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,785 shares in the company, valued at $538,695.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDD stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.46. 782,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,759. 3D Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.45.

3D Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.