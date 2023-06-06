Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 111,795 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,587,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 111,795 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 1.64% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $16,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 456,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 186,709 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $6,694,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Bioimpact Capital LLC grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,286,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IOVA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.09.

Shares of IOVA stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $8.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,242,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,535,201. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.77. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $13.44.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.34. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

