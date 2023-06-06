Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 166,221 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,424,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,221 shares during the quarter. Unity Software comprises 2.6% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 2.14% of Unity Software worth $183,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Unity Software by 2,365.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241,060 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,507 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 5,564.1% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,105,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,619 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 184.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,411,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,719 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 403.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,879,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software Stock Performance

Unity Software stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.67. 35,839,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,073,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $58.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.12. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 63.42%. The company had revenue of $500.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on U shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Unity Software from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Unity Software from $27.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Unity Software from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.06.

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

In other news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $1,204,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,763,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,676,002.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Unity Software news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $1,204,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,763,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,676,002.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shlomo Dovrat sold 12,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $378,989.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,495,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,417,981.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 300,551 shares of company stock worth $9,131,702. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unity Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.